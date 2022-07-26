“The Gray Man” has not long been released, but it’s already been revealed that there’s a sequel, also starring Ryan Gosling, on the way.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie will also be getting a spin-off film.

The much-talked about Netflix flick stars Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, and more, and has been directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

THR reported the plot details for the upcoming spin-off are being kept under wraps, but confirmed “Deadpool” writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese would be working on the script.

“The audience reaction to ‘The Gray Man’ has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film,” Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement, according to Variety.

“With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for ‘The Gray Man’ to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

A synopsis for the newly-released film reads, “When the CIA’s top asset — his identity known to no one — uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague.”

Gosling recently spoke to ET Canada about the physical training that was involved in his role, saying, “It was a knockdown, drag-out type of day every day. You know, there were cuts and bruises, but no emotional scars that have surfaced yet. There’s a lot of training, all that stuff.”

He went on, “Look, you lift heavy things. You don’t eat certain things. We all know that stuff. It’s boring. But what I didn’t realize was, was just how many people it takes to make an action hero, you know?

“Like, I had an incredible team of stunt performers that were making me look like I could do what I was doing and had special effects team doing it, too,” the Canadian actor added.