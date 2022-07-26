Blake Shelton is sharing a very personal gift he was delighted to receive.

The singer’s friend, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, gave him a very special NASCAR helmet that featured Shelton’s late father Dick Shelton.

The country star shared photos of it on Instagram:

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Hangs Out On Boat With Disabled Veteran For July 4th

Johnson responded in the comments, writing, “Thanks my friend, the honor and privilege was all mine.”

The helmet was designed by the two for the Indy 500, which took place over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022. Shelton served as the grand marshal at the event.

Thank you #Indy500!!!! What a weekend… wish my dad was able to see that. Thank you @JimmieJohnson for letting him and my brother have a spot on your helmet. Thinking about them extra today along with all the heroes who have served our country. pic.twitter.com/QVFen0HBEO — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 30, 2022

The special “Helmet of Heroes” was created to honour fallen soldiers who fought for the nation and featured late family members of Shelton and Johnson.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Honors Gwen Stefani On Their First Wedding Anniversary: ‘Thank You For Saying Yes’

Shelton’s father served during the Korean War while his brother was also in the army, and Johnson’s grandfathers served during the Korean War and the Second World War.

The 46-year-old musician lost his father in 2012, and his brother in 1990 from a car crash.