Billy Eichner is moving on from “Billy on the Street” but it doesn’t mean they can’t be friends.

Eichner captured audiences and occasionally annoyed passersby with his popular interview series. “Billy on the Street” ran for five seasons before moving to a shorter format. Following a five-year hiatus, Eichner confirmed that it won’t be coming back in a full-time capacity.

“In terms of the future of it, the vast majority of it is behind me,” Billy told Rolling Stone of potentially reviving the series. “Maybe for special occasions we’ll bring it back

“I’m never going to do half-hour episodes of ‘Billy on the Street’ again, and I don’t ever see it coming back as a regular thing. I’ve just moved beyond it creatively.”

Eichner entered the spotlight as a comedian. Roles in “The Lion King” and “Hairspray Live!” are more in line with Eichner’s desires.

“I never even considered myself a comedian,” he explained. “I was a theatre kid growing up in New York. I just wanted to do Broadway and off-Broadway. I was a really good singer, I wanted to do musicals.

“Being a comedian is a fantastic thing. It’s just not what I was really going for.”

Eichner stars in and co-wrote the romantic comedy “Bros”, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.