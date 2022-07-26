For his first feature film in 15 years and third overall, acclaimed director Todd Field (“In The Bedroom”, “Little Children”) has tapped Cate Blanchett to star in “TÁR”.

On Tuesday, the first trailer for the upcoming film made its debut, featuring a close-up of Blanchett, who blows smoke from her mouth while a chilling voiceover warns, those “whom the gods destroy they first make mad with power.”

In order to attain that power, the voiceover continues, one must “stand in front of the public and God, and obliterate yourself,” just as Blanchett is seen passionately conducting a symphony orchestra.

“From writer/director Todd Field, starring Cate Blanchett, ‘TÁR’, set in the international world of classical music, centres on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra,” reads the official synopsis from Focus Features.

According to Variety, the storyline reportedly follows the fictional Tár as she prepares to record her latest symphony in Berlin. The supporting cast includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sophie Kauer, and Sylvia Flote.

“TÁR” opens in theatres Oct. 7, and will be making its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival in September.