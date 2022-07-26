Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are among those criticizing the latest Instagram updates.

The pair, who have a combined following of 687 million, shared the post that’s been going viral about Instagram wanting to be TikTok.

The post asks, “Make Instagram Instagram again.”

Kardashian and Jenner are two of many users who aren’t happy with the social media site’s new look.

Head of Insta Adam Mosseri noticed the criticism and shared a video.

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

He said, “More and more of Instagram is going to become video over time,” but added that the platform will “continue to support” photos, as that’s how it all started.

He pointed out the full-screen feed is “not yet good,” insisting: “We’re going to have to get it to a good place if we’re going to ship it to the rest of the Instagram community,” admitting it had only gone out to some users and was a test.

Mosseri added of recommended posts, “If you’re seeing things in your feed that are recommendations that you’re not interested in, that means we’re doing a bad job ranking, and we need to improve.”

He concluded, “We’re going to need to evolve because the world is changing quickly and we’re going to have to change along with it.”