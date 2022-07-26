Canadian actor Brendan Fraser is undergoing a massive transformation for his next role.

The actor will transform into a 600-pound man in Darren Aronofsky’s latest project, “The Whale”. Tapped to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, “The Whale” stars Fraser as an obese man struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by “Stranger Things”‘ Sadie Sink. The movie also co-stars Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins and is the first feature film from Aronofsky since 2017’s “Mother!”.

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” Fraser told Unilad about the role in 2021. “That’s really all I can tell you…. The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy… I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.”

The “Mummy” star and internet fan-favourite has been on a comeback lately, nabbing roles in Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move” and will appear opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers Of The Flower Moon” and as villain Garfield Lynns/Firefly in “Batgirl”.