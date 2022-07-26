Get Gone Girl on a cruise.

Author Gillian Flynn invites fans of the mystery franchise to get on board the Gone Girl cruise. Those unfamiliar with the novel may be more clued into the acclaimed 2014 movie adaptation starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry.

There are still tickets available to join me on the Avalon Waterways GONE GIRL CRUISE this September 15 – 22. Details, deals, and full itinerary at the link below!https://t.co/Ct6KKnOGYO pic.twitter.com/KjRTe7RDkE — Gillian Flynn (@TheGillianFlynn) July 23, 2022

The cruise celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Gone Girl novel. The cruise is part of Avalon Waterways‘ Storyteller Series. It will travel along the Danube River, including sights of Budapest and Vienna. There will be a Q&A with Flynn and a book signing.

“Gone Girl” the movie won more than two dozen awards, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay. It also received an Academy Award nomination and five Golden Globe nods.