Drake is making room for Canadian hip-hop royalty at this year’s OVO Fest by giving them their own night to shine.

The Toronto rapper has announced the lineup for what he’s dubbed the All Canadian North Stars concert, a show on Thursday that kicks off his annual long weekend music extravaganza.

READ MORE: Drake Addresses Critics Over 14-Minute Private Jet Flight From Toronto To Hamilton

The concert will feature appearances by a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists he says “paved the way” for those who came after, including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Chante and Maestro Fresh Wes. Others on the bill are Glenn Lewis, Shawn Desman, Frank-N-Dank, Saukrates, Vancouver rappers Rascalz and R&B group In Essence.

The concert will be held at History, a venue that opened with the support of Drake last November, with tickets going on sale today.

READ MORE: Drake Bobs & Weaves As He’s Buzzed By Bees In Saint-Tropez

The Thursday show ushers in what Drake calls October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour, which moves to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Friday for a concert featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby. On Monday, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will lead a reunion of acts on the Young Money record label at the Budweiser Stage.

Drake has previously said he plans to take his OVO Fest on the road for its 10th anniversary in 2023 with dates “around the world.”