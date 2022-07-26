Click to share this via email

Sharon Stone is sharing her self-love with the world.

The 64-year-old actress was feeling herself in a bold new photo she shared to Instagram, celebrating her body – flaws and all.

She captioned the post, “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day ❣️”

The actress poses in a topless bikini with a blanket over her shoulders. Stone has a wide smile on her face as she enjoys the weather.

Fans and famous friends alike reacted positively to her self-confidence and embraced her attitude of self-love.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna commented, “Legend”, while Swedish supermodel Paulina Porizkova wrote, “And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals😉”.

Celebrating her body isn’t the only way the actress has been getting vulnerable lately. She also opened up about her experience with multiple miscarriages and loss during her recent interview with People.