Natalie Morales is about to tangle with “The Young and the Restless”.

“The Talk” host Morales shared exciting news with her co-hosts and fans this week. She will be joining the cast of “The Young and the Restless” in a recurring capacity.

“I have some exciting news to share!” Morales announced on Tuesday. “Starting next month I have a little role, well it’s a recurring role on the CBS Daytime drama ‘The Young and the Restless.’

“I am playing investigative reporter Talia Morgan, yes, and I’m investigating Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters. You know she’s the one who faked her own death. She’s returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10-years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Morales will perform alongside Walters, Melody Thomas Scott and Michelle Stafford, among others.

“The Young and the Restless” has penciled an absurdly impressive 12,000 episodes. The program will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.