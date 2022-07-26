Bethenny Frankel is telling some hard truths about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum shared her thoughts about keeping an active lifestyle when a fan asked her about she “stays so thin”.

Taking to TikTok, Frankel was honest about the fact that it’s not something that’s at the forefront of her mind.

“I get asked this all the time. I don’t exercise. I do what I can, when I can,” she began.

“I’ll snowboard if I can, I’ll surf if I can. I’ll walk on the beach… but I choose sleep first. Sleep is the number one priority and being happy is the number one priority,” she continued as she walked around in a bikini in a yard.

While she wasn’t on a particular diet currently, she revealed that she had tried to restrict her eating when she was younger to mixed results.

“I was probably 20 lbs. heavier in my 30s and I was always on a diet,” she recalled. “So I eat what I want, and I don’t ever binge. I don’t workout and I don’t do weights. I believe in balance. I believe in sleep, I believe in living, I believe in french fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy.”

The star had a final piece of sage advice as she added, “The crazier you get, the worse it gets for you. And as you get older, you realize the zero f—s lifestyle works better.”

Frankel has been an advocate for body positivity in recent years, believing in strong self-love.

About dieting, she said that she believes, “If you are shackled by dieting and worrying about that stuff, you’ll be f–king miserable, so choose happiness.”