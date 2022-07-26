Sharna Burgess is opening about giving birth to her first child.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro welcomed a son with partner Brian Austin Green last month, and in a post on Instagram this week she share a photo of her Caesarean section scar.

“I didn’t expect a C section,” she revealed. “I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn’t dilating enough.”

She continued, “In the moment it was scary, s**t even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority. What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section.”

Burgess also shared how going through the C-section and childbirth affected her view of her own body.

“In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards,” she said. “The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought “wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s**t. but of course it had… I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it.”

The 37-year-old dancer went on, “Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I’ve experienced … However, you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke. Women, we are incredible, remember that when you’re crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It’s painful and emotional but it’s beautiful and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you’ve got this xx.”