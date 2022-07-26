Click to share this via email

Barack Obama has diverse taste in music.

On Tuesday, the former U.S. president shared his 2022 summer playlist, featuring songs by Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and more.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” he wrote on Twitter.

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

On the list are Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”, Styles’ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo’s “Ojitos Lindos”.

On top of the recent hits by music superstars, Obama’s list also includes classic songs like Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark”, Miles Davis’ “Blue in Green”, Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”, Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five” and Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You”.

Others who appear on the list include Maren Morris, Kendrick Lamar, Fatboy Slim, Nina Simone, Wet Leg, Doechii and many more.

Morris reacted to her inclusion on Twitter, as did others featured in Obama’s playlist.

First the Mercury nomination..and now this?! https://t.co/yFo4k4JbED — Wet Leg (@wetlegband) July 26, 2022

Pretty insane to wake up to this…!Thank you Mr. President Obama! https://t.co/WRWhnYQu6D — Caamp (@Caamp) July 26, 2022