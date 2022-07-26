Click to share this via email

Natasha Bure loves her mom, despite what others think about her.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo of parents Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure.

“I wanna be them when I grow up,” Natasha wrote. “God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long.”

The post praising her mom comes only days after JoJo Siwa stirred up some drama surrounding Candace on TikTok.

In a video, Siwa answered a number of fan questions, including who was the rudest celebrity she’d met, to which she responded by quickly showing a photo of Candace.

The “Full House” star has not directly responded to the callout, but did share a Bible verse on her Instagram, writing, “Trust the Lord always. Isaiah 26:4.”

While Siwa did not explain what her encounter with Candace was like, the two did appear together on the same episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019.