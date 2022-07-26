Candace Cameron Bure is finally addressing Jojo Siwa labeling her as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. The “Full House” star says she wanted to get to the bottom of it and contacted the 19-year-old Internet sensation. And now? It’s “all good!”

Bure, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video she jokingly dubbed as “Candace’s Car Chronicles,” in which she explained that she was “shocked” after Siwa’s TikTok post. Bure says she immediately reached out through a mutual friend, then through her manager before finally firing off a DM to get down to brass tacks.

“So, I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her, and we had a great conversation,” Bure explained. “And she was like, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ And I said, well, I’ve been better. What happened?”

Bure goes on to explain she met Siwa once at the “Kelly Clarkson Show” and that the encounter went great. Bure said Siwa agreed, but that still left Bure left wondering what triggered the “rude celebrity” label. As Bure explains it, Siwa, initially, didn’t want to dish the deets but she ultimately revealed that the comment stems from an encounter nearly a decade ago.

“She said, ‘You know, I met you at the ‘Fuller House’ premiere and I was 11 years old,'” Bure explained, “’and we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, Can I have a picture with you and you said to me not right now. And then proceeded to do what you were doing, and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'”

Bure says she apologized to Siwa and added that the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge responded saying, “Yeah, no, no, no. You weren’t even mean! And I get it now as an adult.”

The “Fuller House” star added that Siwa said she didn’t think the “silly” TikTok video would get so much attention. Whatever the case, Bure says she and Siwa “had all the feels and it was all good.” She added, “There’s no drama. That’s the tea.”

Bure on Monday took to her Instagram Story and posted a bible verse, though it’s unclear if it was in response to Siwa.

“Trust the Lord always. Isaiah 26:4,” Bure posted along with a photo of yellow flowers read, not addressing Siwa’s shade whatsoever.

On Sunday in a TikTok post, Siwa revealed that Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. “Pool day = exposed hahahha,” she captioned the video.

During a TikTok challenge, Siwa — wearing a light blue bikini — holds her phone up to the camera, and when “Rudest Celebrity I’ve Met” flashes across the screen, she quickly flips her phone to reveal a picture of Bure. The blink-or-you-will-miss-it moment was captured by eagle-eyed fans who were able to screenshot the video and see the picture.

Also amid the challenge, Siwa revealed that her celebrity crush is Zendaya, and Miley Cyrus is the “nicest” celebrity she’s met. Siwa didn’t end the game without throwing a little more shade in someone else’s direction.

When the prompt flashed “Celebrity that did me dirty,” the Dance Moms alum flipped her phone to reveal a picture of SpongeBob SquarePants — seemingly shading Nickelodeon. In April, Siwa spoke out against the network when she revealed that they did not invite her to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Siwa is no stranger to shade, especially when it’s directed towards her. In June, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum spoke to ET about the Twitter trolls who didn’t feel she was qualified enough to take on her latest role as a judge of “So You Think You Can Dance”.

“Listen, I’m the first one to hate on myself,” she said. “Like, you cannot tell me anything that I haven’t already told myself. However, when you are saying something about me that is blatantly not true, that drives me mad.”

Siwa added, “And I don’t like being that person that’s like, ‘I am good at this,’ but if I had to put a list of things down of things I know the most about, dance would be number one on that list,” she added. “So, when people are saying that I’m not knowledgeable enough to be a judge, I’m just like, ‘Ya just don’t know, ya just sound silly.'”

