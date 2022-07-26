M Lamar is proud to be Laverne Cox’s twin brother.

On the latest episode of the reality competition “Claim to Fame”, the 50-year-old unveiled his identity as the brother of the Emmy-nominated trans actress.

READ MORE: Laverne Cox Shares Her Excitement At Having Her Own Tribute Barbie Doll: ‘A Celebration Of Transness’

“I am an immensely blessed woman in a plethora of ways. One of the most important is that I have known my brother @lamar_m_lamar my entire life,” Cox wrote in an Instagram post sharing a clip from the episode.

“I don’t have words to express what his words here broadcast on @claimtofameabc last night mean to me,” she added. “My brother’s love, support and counsel are part of the reason I am who I am.”

After revealing his identity, M spoke about his relationship with his sister.

“I am very emotional tonight, not because I’m leaving, but because I have so much respect for my sister,” he said. “I have never really spoken about her, but since she’s the reason I’m here, I want to say in front of the world, I love her so much.”

READ MORE: Laverne Cox, Eva Reign and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Talk To ‘Them’ About Representation

Breaking into tears, he continued, “I think she’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. She has endured all kinds of insanity, and continues to. She continues to stand with so much dignity and pride and go forward and be an inspiration for so many people. Her success is so much bigger than her. The number of Black trans actresses who are on the covers of magazines, who are starring in television shows, all of that did not exist before my sister.”

Finally, he added, “And I just want to thank her and praise her.”