Shania Twain is opening up about her Lyme diagnosis.

In the new documentary “Not Just a Girl”, the Canadian country icon shares that she struggled with symptoms from the disease while on tour after being bitten by a tick while riding a horse in 2003.

“My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage,” she says, according to The Daily Mail.

“I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds,” Twain continues.

She also claims that the disease contributed to her voice disorder dysphonia, which required surgery and therapy over the years.

“My voice was never the same again,” Twain says. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again.”

The documentary, “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl”, is currently streaming on Netflix.