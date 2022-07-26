The “America’s Got Talent” judges got an eye-popping show.

On Tuesday’s episode, they were greeted by performer Auzzy Blood, who immediately got their attention with his goth look and “scary” tattoos.

Auzzy, who clarified that he’s from Las Vegas, not Australia, described himself as a “sideshow freak” and explained, “I basically like to endanger my life for other people’s entertainment, to show other people, you can truly accomplish anything you put your mind to.”

Launching into his performance, Auzzy immediately went for a sword and began swallowing it, and then getting down on the floor to do some very athletic pushups, all with the sword handle still sticking out of his mouth.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Partway through, he called Howie Mandel up to the stage to help put a sword down the performer’s throat.

“Oh, it’s stuck,” Mandel said after a moment, but continued to lightly push the sword down, saying, “I can feel it,” before pulling the sword out.

“I’m gonna throw up,” the judge said, walking back to the desk.

Simon Cowell asked, “If you were to go into the next round, what would we see next? Because I have seen that before.”

Auzzy suggested, “How about next time we break a world record on television,” which Cowell agreed to.

Mandel, meanwhile, commented, “I’m disgusted and entertained. You are like the Beetlejuice of sideshows”.

In the end, Auzzy got four yeses, sending him through to the next round.