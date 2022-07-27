Debbii Dawson put her own spin on Abba’s “Dancing Queen” during Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”.

The singer, who lives in Los Angeles, slowed the classic down, making it her own as she showed off her impressive vocals.

The performance went down a storm with judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum.

Debbii Dawson on “AGT”. Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Mandel shared, “The way you sound, it’s so sweet and soothing. You really do have a star quality.”

Vergara gushed, “There’s something about you. I wouldn’t mind listening to your voice all day long. It’s amazing, I love it,” as Klum insisted, “It was beautiful what you just did.”

Cowell then said, “What everybody else said. I really like the fact that you’ve taken one of the most well-known pop songs of all time and made it your version.

“I’m going to remember this audition and I’m really, really, really happy that you’ve auditioned on this show.”

The judges also poked fun at Dawson’s parents for not showing up for the audition, despite their whole family being musical.

They ended up calling Dawson’s dad and putting him on speaker, only for him to tell them it was actually Dawson who told them not to come.

See more in the clip above.