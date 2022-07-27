Retta is not holding back when it comes to voicing her opinions on the cancellation of “Good Girls”.

The actress, who starred on the show alongside Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman, was asked about it not coming back on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this week.

Retta insisted, “We were very close to a fifth season. One person ruined it for all of the cast and crew and so it’s not back.”

Host Ripa asked, “If one person ruins it for cast and crew, can’t you just get rid of that one person and then bring in another person?”

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Reveals Drawback In Husband Mark Consuelos Shaving His Head To Beat The Heat

Retta replied, “It was a little too close to when [the creative team] would have to start and figure out story,” before adding: “Trust me, Kelly! I’m salty!”

She joked that she’d suggested, “Okay, maybe there was a bomb scare at some point and then a bomb actually went off and that’s why that person’s gone.”

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Go Rock Climbing For ‘Couples Therapy’

Ripa insisted, being from a soap background, that there were “35 different ways” to write out one person.

“You name it, I’ll write it!” she laughed.

TVLine reported last July that Retta, Hendricks, and Whitman had all agreed to take pay cuts to star in a final season of the show.

However, Manny Montana, who played Rio, was said to have been less willing to do so.