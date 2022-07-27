Earlier this year, John Krasinski briefly appeared in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”; now, Marvel fans have higher hopes for the actor’s future in the MCU.

On “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night, Krasinski, who played Earth-838’s Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mister Fantastic), chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about Marvel Studios’ recent announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, specifically the upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie.

In the film, set for release in November 2024, fans want to see Krasinski fully explore Richards by playing the Earth-616 version of his character, since he only had about 10 minutes of screen time within the MCU.

Of course, when Fallon asked the actor about returning as Richards in “Fantastic Four”, Krasinski revealed absolutely nothing. He emphasized that he wouldn’t know anything until “right before (they’re) about to shoot.”

As for rumours of his wife Emily Blunt’s involvement as Sue Storm, Krasinski tricked viewers, acting as though he was about to reveal something about the film before suddenly being shot by a “Marvel dart”, pretending to die.

Elsewhere in the interview, Krasinski talks about voicing Superman in “DC League of Super-Pets” and reuniting with his former “Office” co-star Steve Carell in his forthcoming directed movie “IF [Imaginary Friends]”, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming (“The Walking Dead”).

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now streaming on Disney+ and “Fantastic Four” will hit theatres on November 8, 2024.