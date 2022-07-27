Fans have one issue with “The Bear”.

Jeremy Allen White chatted to Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s “Late Night” about the show, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Despite positive reaction to the series, some fans have a problem with his character Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto not wearing a hairnet.

this has been bugging me since I started the show. can't look past it — Jaime (@_JRO5) July 26, 2022

Why doesn’t #TheBear wear a hairnet? — Raymond Felton Spencer Haywood Jefferies (@GrammHammer) July 7, 2022

White shared, “I thought [my hair] looked great on the show,” admitting he grew it out to look like Marco Pierre White.

He went on, “But it’s weird, a lot of people are calling out — and they’re not wrong — that I should have been wearing a cap.”

“I should have been wearing something because so much of Carmy’s hair is probably in all those sandwiches,” he joked.

A synopsis for the show reads, “A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family.

“A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

“As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.”