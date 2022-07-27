Joey King felt like a “fish out of water” starring alongside Hollywood icon Brad Pitt in the upcoming film “Bullet Train”.

The 22-year-old actress opened up about her battle with imposter syndrome while shooting the new movie, telling Digital Spy that she didn’t feel competent enough for the role, despite her experience, having begun her career as a child.

“I’ve been acting for almost 19 years now, which is actually insane, but I feel like this movie, stepping onto this set, I felt like I had just touched down in Los Angeles and it was my first [movie],” King explained. “I felt so fish out of water, imposter syndrome, I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here.'”

However, the actress said “it was truly an honour” to work with such a “talented” cast and especially, Brad Pitt.

“I mean he’s f**king Brad Pitt at the end of the day, we love Brad Pitt.”

King shared how the actor has been a mentor to her: “Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with, I just absolutely adore him.”

She previously told Men’s Journal that she “learned a lot from Brad” including “some incredible personal life lessons,” adding that the star “was so gracious in helping someone like me.”

“Bullet Train” hits theatres on August 5.