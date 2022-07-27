Kendrick Lamar has responded to that viral video of a security guard weeping at one of his concerts.

The rapper was performing at the Houston Toyota Center as part of his “The Big Steppers” tour, when someone took a video of security guard Devyn Sanford sobbing to Lamar’s 2017 album DAMN. track, “Love”.

The clip has since nabbed millions of likes on TikTok.

Sanford noticed the attention he was getting and commented: “That’s me in the post y’all… this song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this.”

to the security guard who started to cry while kendrick lamar performed ‘love’… i totally get it man — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) July 24, 2022

I have never related to someone more than the security guard crying to LOVE by Kendrick Lamar. — eloisa (@mightbegen) July 25, 2022

can't believe im actually gonna see kendrick in real life. imm gonna be exactly like that security guard 😂 — NYANICOLE (@_nyanicole) July 24, 2022

He said in an interview with Fox 26: “It brought me back to when the song first came out. I was going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point.”

“The words, the crowd around me, everybody was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying and I kind of like absorbed everybody’s emotions. I was trying my best to hold it together but I just cracked.”

Sanford also said Lamar’s team has since sent him some free merchandise.

Lamar himself discussed the viral clip in an interview with kid reporter Jazlyn Guerra after his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

He said, “Shout-out to him, by the way, because I seen bro, and I was like, ‘I wonder what he going through?’

“But at the end of the day, that’s how you want everybody to receive your music. And make them feel good, make them feel like [it’s] a moment they attached to. It can live forever.”