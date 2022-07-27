Click to share this via email

The official trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinnochio” is here.

Cricket (voiced by Ewan McGregor) begins in the clip, “From my many wanderings on this Earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons, and about loss and love.

“I’ve learned that there are old spirits who rarely involve themselves in the human world. But, on occasion, they do.”

“I feel as though you’ve been here before: the wooden boy with the borrowed soul,” says another voice. “Be his son. Fill his days with light.”

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” – (L-R) Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) and Count Volpe (voiced by Christoph Waltz). Cr: Netflix © 2022

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

“This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.”

“PINOCCHIO” (Pictured) GUILLERMO DEL TORO. Cr. mandraketheblack.de/NETFLIX © 2020

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” – (L-R) Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) and Gepetto (voiced by David Bradley). Cr: Netflix © 2022

Del Toro directs the film, which is a re-imagining of the beloved classic, with David Bradley starring as Geppetto, and Gregory Mann taking on the role of Pinocchio.

The cast also includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, and Christoph Waltz.

“Pinocchio” will premiere on Netflix in December.