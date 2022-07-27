Click to share this via email

Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde"

Netflix released two new ravishing photos of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the highly anticipated film “Blonde”.

One of the images, revealed exclusively in Vanity Fair, depicts de Armas with Adrien Brody who portrays her husband Arthur Miller in the motion picture that reimagines the life of the great Hollywood star.

In another photo, de Armas is being filmed by director Andrew Dominik in a stunning shot of the actress next to actor Bobby Cannavale, who plays baseball legend and Monroe’s ex-husband Joe DiMaggio.

“Blonde” director Andrew Dominik films Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe — Photo: Netflix

“Blonde” will debut at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off August 31 and runs through September 10. It will then be released globally on Netflix September 23.