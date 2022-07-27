Shawn Mendes has cancelled the rest of his “Wonder: the World Tour” dates to focus on his mental health.

The Canadian hitmaker postponed three weeks of show dates earlier this month but has now made the decision to cancel the rest of the North America and U.K. / Europe gigs.

Mendes shared an emotional statement on social media, which included: “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes insisted, “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” assuring fans that this doesn’t mean he won’t be making new music.

Over the years, Mendes has been open about his struggles with anxiety and the pressure he faces.

He previously told ET Canada of touring, “There’s always this two-and-a-half-week point. I call it the two-and-a-half-week point when you’re like, ‘Why am I so lonely and depressed after two and a half weeks? I got to get back home and see my family.’

“You’re not — you’re just like in that mode where you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re out here for a minute.'”

Touring might still be one of his favourite aspects of the job, but Mendes has made it clear that he struggles with other aspects, such as the pressure that comes with social media.

As well as sharing a candid post about his worries and anxieties in April, he also previously told us: “Society putting celebrities up on a pedestal, and then tearing them down off the pedestal… But the interesting thing about that actually, as time goes on, it feels like the more we become one with Instagram, Twitter and social media, every single person is up on this social media pedestal of these expectations of a perfect life.”