“Suits” fans now have the chance to become a lucky homeowner to the luxurious Toronto penthouse used to film the popular drama series, however, attached is a hefty $5-million price tag.

The two-bedroom unit is nearly 3,000 square feet with an open concept kitchen and living area. It offers 360-degree views of the city with floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace that wraps around the entire penthouse. The 2,000 square foot outdoor oasis includes a heated pool, built-in barbecue, cedar decks and an outdoor television.

READ MORE: Sydney Morton Watched ‘Suits’ Bloopers To Prepare To Play Meghan Markle For Lifetime Movie

One of two bedrooms, property of 20 Stewart Street penthouse — Photo: Bosley Toronto Realty Group Inc., Brokerage

Penthouse wraparound terrace at 20 Stewart Street — Photo: Bosley Toronto Realty Group Inc., Brokerage

Heated pool located on the penthouse terrace at 20 Stewart Street — Photo: Bosley Toronto Realty Group Inc., Brokerage

Located at 20 Stewart Street in Toronto’s King West neighbourhood, the top floor living space is situated among the city’s lively nightlife and nice restaurants.

“This was Harvey Specter’s [Gabriel Macht] condo in the show,” said David Fleming, a broker with Bosley Toronto Realty Group. “They filmed it here because most of the show was filmed in Toronto, but they would super-impose a New York skyline.”

READ MORE: Patrick J. Adams Calls Out ‘Bots’ For Tagging Him In All Things Related To Meghan Markle

Fleming added that if people are “looking for something unique,” the penthouse “is definitely unique on its own.”

However, those hoping for a replica of the “Suits” set may be a little disappointed, after an effort to brighten the space and compliment certain features led to altercations to the pad’s aesthetic, including a high-top kitchen island and an exposed brick wall.

But, Fleming noted that other elements will be familiar to fans of the hit TV show.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House On California Coast

“The floor is the same, the counters the same, kitchen appliances, the same,” he shared, adding that the exact same shelving units, used to hold the main character’s old record collection, are still in tact. “Those are the same shots from the show, it hasn’t been touched for 10 years,” Fleming said.

Penthouse living space at 20 Stewart Street — Photo: Bosley Toronto Realty Group Inc., Brokerage

On Tuesday, the penthouse was listed on the market at $4,995,000.

“Suits” ran from 2011 to 2019 with nine seasons set at a fictional New York law firm. Meghan Markle starred as a series regular alongside Macht and Patrick J. Adams.