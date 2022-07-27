Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Aaron Rodgers knows how to make an entrance.

The football quarterback channelled Nicolas Cage in the 1997 thriller “Con Air” as he arrived for the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp.

Rodgers looked exactly like Cage’s Cameron Poe in the flick, donning a white tank top, blue jeans, and slicked-back long locks.

READ MORE: Report: Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Split After Recently Patching Things Up

The reigning MVP showed up as Nick Cage in Con Air 😭 @AaronRodgers12 (📸 @packers) pic.twitter.com/dpL709lgXp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 26, 2022

I’m gunna tell my kids this is Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/iYLZ7YOLIC — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) July 26, 2022

The sportsman confirmed that’s the look he was going for as he shared quotes from the film on Instagram.

READ MORE: Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Spotted In Florida After Attending Wedding Together

His caption included, “What do you think I’m gonna do? I’m gonna save the f**kin’ day! #cameronpoe,” adding the hashtags “#day1” and “#year18” to mark his 18th season in the NFL.