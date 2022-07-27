Mama June Shannon isn’t thrilled about her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s potential weight loss surgery – at least not yet. The 42-year-old reality TV personality spoke to TMZ this week and shared her thoughts, saying she hopes Alana will at least wait until she’s of legal age.

“I’m supportive if this is something Alana wants to get, but I would say she needs to wait until she’s 18 years old,” June said, noting Alana didn’t tell her about the procedure she might be getting.

June went on to share that she plans to talk to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon – who has guardianship of Alana – about her disapproval. “It kind of bothers me that Pumpkin didn’t tell me,” June said. “If Alana wants to do it, she should wait to sign her own paperwork at 18.”

June previously underwent weight loss surgery in 2017 which resulted in her losing 300 pounds, however, she ultimately ended up gaining a lot of it back.

Earlier this month, Alana spoke to ET and revealed that she’s not 100 percent sure yet that she’ll go through with the $13,000 suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve procedure after her 17th birthday next month. Reports say that the goal of the surgery would be for her to slim down from around 275 pounds to 150 pounds.

“I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it,” she explained. “I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me. And I just wanna make sure it’s something I actually wanna do before I go and do it.”

Alana wasn’t shy about her desire to take a fast route to weight loss.

“I know for a fact I could get in the gym and I know for a fact I could diet and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight,” she said. “I’ve tried. I will say I’ve tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I’m gonna eat what I think is good. I’m not [gonna] sit there and force myself to eat no Caesar salad because I think it’s healthy. No. I’m gonna eat what I think’s good. So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.”

While Alana doesn’t have the full support from her mom, her sister is on her side – but is realistic about her goals. “I’m really happy for Alana if that’s something that she really wants to do,” Pumpkin said. “I definitely think before she takes that big step, which I haven’t told her this yet, but I think she does need to start making the lifestyle changes.”

