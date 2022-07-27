Chris Rock joked about that Will Smith slap during one of his shows over the weekend.

According to Us Weekly, an eyewitness said the comedian told the crowd at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on Sunday: “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Rock insisted, “I’m not a victim, motherf**ker.”

“Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf**ker,” the star went on. “But I shook that sh**t off and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

The publication also claimed Rock referred to Smith as “Suge Smith”, which is an apparent reference to the currently-incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Rock’s comments come after Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars back in March after the host made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Smith has since been banned from the awards ceremony for 10 years.

Rock has been busy performing a five-night run of shows in the New York area with Kevin Hart, titled “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed”.

The duo were joined by Dave Chappelle on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Hart also surprising Rock with an actual goat on stage.