Do not mess with Paul Sorvino and his family.

Fans were reminded of that after news of his passing on July 25. The “Goodfellas” actor did not censor his feelings about Harvey Weinstein following countless allegations of sexual misconduct levied against the Hollywood mogul.

Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance. A good man. His eyes always made me feel emotional. RIP. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/TqKsHjVf2a — Spartan Roy (@TheDroyver) July 25, 2022

“It is reprehensible beyond description that women have been treated in this manner,” Sorvino told KCAL9 in 2018, per TooFab. “When you’ve had a phenomenal mother like I had, you are automatically a feminist…. That’s why I have this wonderful wife.

“The reality is, anyone who takes advantage of women should be publicly strangled, and I’ll volunteer.”

Mira Sorvino, the actor’s daughter, was among Weinstein’s accusers who were allegedly blackballed from the industry.

RIP Paul Sorvino 🙏…while everyone is posting Goodfellas clips here he is on Harvey Weinstein harassing and blacklisting his daughter Mira pic.twitter.com/vpaHqZVzkN — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 25, 2022

“If I meet [Weinstein] on the street, he oughta hope that he goes to jail,” Sorvino said in a 2018 clip from TMZ. “Because if we come across [one another], I think he’ll be lying on the floor somehow, magically.”