“Dawson’s Creek” fans will not be getting a reboot of the popular ’90s teen drama.

On Tuesday, Katie Holmes, who found fame starring as Joey Potter on the show, told Screen Rant that there’s no interest among her and her former castmates, including James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams, to reprise their beloved roles as former Capeside High students.

READ MORE: Joshua Jackson Reveals He Advocated For Joey And Pacey To End Up Together On ‘Dawson’s Creek’

“No,” Holmes said, laughing. “I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives. I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don’t know. I don’t think [so]. We all decided we don’t actually.”

READ MORE: Joshua Jackson Doesn’t See The Need For A ‘Friends’-Style Reunion For ‘Dawson’s Creek’

During a March 2021 interview with Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mom Gail Leery on the show, the actress revealed there was “a strong possibility” for a reboot following a “secret text message” going around among the actors. After recent discussions over the years, the cast ultimately decided not to pursue a reboot.

“Dawson’s Creek” aired on the WB for six seasons, between 1998 and 2003. In 2018, the cast reunited for the first time in 15 years to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere.