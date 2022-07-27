Click to share this via email

Sylvester Stallone takes on the role of a retired superhero in the new Prime Video movie “Samaritan”.

The actor plays Joe Smith, the world’s greatest crime-fighter who vanished 25 years ago, in a recently released trailer for the flick.

He’s attempting to keep his existence on the down low in the teaser when Sam, played by “Euphoria” star Javon “Wanna” Walton, figures out his secret.

Stallone tells the youngster in the clip, “You mind your business, I’ll mind mine,” as Sam insists: “I don’t believe you.”

Stallone then gets run over but escapes unharmed, proving Sam to be correct.

Javon “Wanna” Walton (left) as Sam Cleary and Sylvester Stallone (right) as Joe Smith in “SAMARITAN”. Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Despite insisting he “stopped caring a long time ago” after doing some “damage,” he ends up returning to fight crime after a bunch of villains come after him.

Pilou Asbæk (left) as Cyrus and Sylvester Stallone (right) as Joe Smith in “SAMARITAN”. Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

A synopsis reads, “A young boy learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle 20 years ago may in fact still be around.”

“Samaritan” hits Prime Video on August 26.