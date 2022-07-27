Click to share this via email

Devi and Paxton are making it official.

Netflix released the new trailer for season 3 of “Never Have I Ever” which sees Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) debuting their new relationship publicly to their high school. But not everyone is happy about their coupling.

“The debut of Daxton was unreal,” a friend warns her. “Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you.”

Devi sees her new relationship being scrutinized by the entirety of the student body as she starts to worry that dating a popular guy might not be all it cracks up to be.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Niecy Nash as Dr. Ryan – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi – Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“No one else thinks we make any sense,” she tells Paxton who argues that she “doesn’t think we make any sense.”

“Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Season 3 arrives on Netflix on Aug. 12.