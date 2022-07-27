Jamie Campbell Bower is no stranger to addiction and sobriety.

Bower, 34, recently opened up about his experiences with substances and mental health. The “Stranger Things” actor shared his experiences and celebrates more than seven years of sobriety.

“12-and-a-half-years ago I was in active addiction,” Bower wrote. “Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7-and-a-half years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life.

“But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking, ‘Oh god not again,’ I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

Bower has performed in beloved franchises like “Sweeney Todd”, “Twilight”, “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts”.