Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sebastian Stan on set of "A Different Man"

On Tuesday, photos of an unidentifiable Sebastian Stan circulated online as the actor was spotted on set of his latest project “A Different Man” in New York City.

Stan was photographed under a full face of prosthetics as he takes on the role of a man suffering from a genetic condition, neurofibromatosis type 1, which causes non-cancerous tumours to grow on nerve tissue.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Thinks Sebastian Stan ‘Would Have Been Joey’ If He Was On ‘Friends’

The 39-year-old actor was dressed in a green jacket, khaki pants and a pair of sneakers and, in one of the photos, a bandage was wrapped around Stan’s hand.

Sebastian Stan on set of “A Different Man” — Photo: Christopher Peterson/ Splash News

According to Deadline, the psychological thriller centres on “Edward (Stan), an outcast who is seeking a new life and fresh start. After he undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, he becomes fixated on a man (Adam Pearson) starring as him in a stage production based on his former life.”

Stan was also seen shooting a scene with Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis type I in real life, and was photographed sitting on a park bench as he ate lunch.

Sebastian Stan on set of “A Different Man” — Photo: Christopher Peterson/ Splash News

READ MORE: Sebastian Stan Recalls ‘Sweet Scene’ With Prosthetic Talking Penis In ‘Pam & Tommy’

On Wednesday, Stan shared an image of his character Edward, praising prosthetic artist Mike Marino’s “incredible work.”

Earlier this month, the Romanian-American star received his first Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for “Pam & Tommy”.