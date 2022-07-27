On Tuesday, photos of an unidentifiable Sebastian Stan circulated online as the actor was spotted on set of his latest project “A Different Man” in New York City.
Stan was photographed under a full face of prosthetics as he takes on the role of a man suffering from a genetic condition, neurofibromatosis type 1, which causes non-cancerous tumours to grow on nerve tissue.
The 39-year-old actor was dressed in a green jacket, khaki pants and a pair of sneakers and, in one of the photos, a bandage was wrapped around Stan’s hand.
According to Deadline, the psychological thriller centres on “Edward (Stan), an outcast who is seeking a new life and fresh start. After he undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, he becomes fixated on a man (Adam Pearson) starring as him in a stage production based on his former life.”
Stan was also seen shooting a scene with Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis type I in real life, and was photographed sitting on a park bench as he ate lunch.
On Wednesday, Stan shared an image of his character Edward, praising prosthetic artist Mike Marino’s “incredible work.”
Earlier this month, the Romanian-American star received his first Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for “Pam & Tommy”.