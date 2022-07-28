Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

The Toronto International Film Festival is ready to roll out the carpet in a big way, revealing a list of new titles featuring some big stars.

The latest wave of film announcements includes Martin McDonagh’s latest “The Banshees Of Inisherin” which reunites him with his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, “Butcher’s Crossing” with Nicolas Cage, and “The Good Nurse” starring Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” with Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Frances McDormand, will also have its international premiere at the festival. Audiences will get a chance to see Brendan Fraser’s transformation into a 600-pound man for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” when it plays TIFF following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

READ MORE: First Look At Brendan Fraser As A 600-Pound Man In Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’

Other high-profile premieres include “Raymond & Ray” with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor playing half-brothers who reunite at their father’s funeral, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the restaurant drama “The Menu”, director Sam Mendes’s “Empire Of Light” with Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, and “The Son”, the companion piece to “The Father” from director Florian Zeller and starring Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby.

More A-listers with movies playing TIFF include Zac Efron, Bill Murray, and Russell Crowe in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, Anna Kendrick in “Alice, Darling”, Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox in “Prisoner’s Daughter”, and Florence Pugh in “The Wonder”.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Gets Caught Up In A Love Triangle In New Trailer For ‘My Policeman’

The latest batch of titles join the already-announced screenings of “My Policeman” with Harry Styles, the Billy Eichner-scripted comedy “Bros”, “The Woman King” with Viola Davis”, Sanaa Lathan’s “On The Come Up” with Method Man and Mike Epps, and Lena Dunham’s latest directorial feature “Catherine Called Birdy” with Andrew Scott and Joe Alwyn.

The 2022 edition of TIFF kicks off on September 8 with the opening night film, “The Swimmers”.