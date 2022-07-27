Leah Remini has got dance in her blood.

In a video on Instagram, the actress responded to those who have questioned or criticized her joining the new season of “So You Think You Can Dance” as a judge.

“For the one guy who’s like…. ‘Why is Leah Remini judging a dance show?'” she said. “Because I am! I love dancing, and I’ve been ballroom dancing. I’ve got my own dance studio, I’ve been taking ballroom, cha-cha, rumba, jive, I do it all!”

She continued, “I’m having a great time, I’m not even there as a dancer, I’m there as somebody who just enjoys dancing.”

Remini also noted that the show is about watching contestants’ ability to entertain, and “that’s what I’m judging,” adding, “Just let me enjoy it!”

Fellow judge JoJo Siwa told E!’s Daily Pop of working with Remini, “She’s very educated in art and in entertainment and in Hollywood, and so she brings that knowledge to the panel, which is really nice.”

Remini stepped in to judge on season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance” after “Glee” alum Matthew Morrison stepped down. The actor had been accused of sending inappropriate messages to one of the show’s contestant. He has denied the accusation.