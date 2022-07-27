R. Kelly has strong defenders in his sisters.

On Wednesday, Cassandra, Theresa and Lisa Kelly sat down for an interview on “Good Morning Britain”, and they insisted their brother was innocent, despite sex abuse conviction.

“African Americans have always been treated unfairly,” Cassandra said, according to Complex. “So I think that, that has a lot to do with it as well as other factors.”

Lisa, meanwhile, was asked whether their brother had ever been with underage girls.

“I can say he may have been with younger women but as far as underage girls, no,” she said. “And I stress girls—underage girls, who has seen that?”

She continued, “I’m not gonna acknowledge something that I don’t have the proof of. If there is a victim, I’ll acknowledge. But from what I’ve seen in court and from what I’ve studied and from what I’ve read the only victim I see that’s been stolen from, lied on is Robert. No one is talking about the money that was being extorted from Robert. No one is talking about what was stolen from him…he’s not a monster, he’s not a pedophile, he was just taken advantage of.”

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June. The singer was recently moved from New York to Chicago, where he faces four counts of the production of child pornography, five counts of child sex trafficking, three counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.