Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lamar Odom is a bit surprised.

Page Six caught up with the Los Angeles Lakers star and got his reaction to the news that his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian is having a second baby via surrogate with fellow NBA player Tristan Thompson.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian About To Welcome 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson, Via Surrogate

“Are they gonna be together?” Odom immediately asked of Kardashian and Thompson.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Page Six reporter explained that it doesn’t seem so, and that it looks like the pregnancy had been planned before Thompson’s most recent cheating scandal.

“Oh, he got caught cheating again?” Odom asked. “And they’re gonna have another baby?”

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Claps Backs At Rumours She’s Started Dating After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

After a short pause, he joked, “She could have hollered at me for that.”

Even amid the couple expecting their second baby together, Thompson has been spotted with another woman while spending time in Greece.