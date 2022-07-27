Joey Behar recalled her 2013 firing from “The View” and said she was actually “glad” it happened.

The 79-year-old comedian and co-panelist of ABC’s long-running daytime talk show opened up about the experience in a new interview with Time magazine, and she was unapologetic about the ordeal.

“I was glad to be fired,” she tells Time. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

At that point in her career, Behar’s career in television also included her own HLN talk show, “The Joy Behar Show”, which was canceled after two years in 2011. She later landed “Late Night Joy” on TLC, but that was canceled after only five episodes in 2015. Behar’s “Joy Behar: Say Anything!” show on Current TV premiered in September 2012 but the show ended in August 2013 when Al Jazeera bought the network and turned it into Al Jazeera America.

Behar, who was discovered by Barbara Walters at one of Behar’s “garbage-y gigs” and is one of the original panelists when the show launched in 1997, would soon return to the show again as a permanent co-host for the show’s 19th season in September 2015.

In the profile, Behar also shared the reward of having a microphone, whether as a struggling stand-up comic in the 1980s when most comedy clubs limited women comedians to just one per night or in her current capacity on “The View”.

“You have a power when you have that microphone,” she tells Time. “People don’t like it. They don’t like it that I’m a powerful person on ‘The View’, saying things that they don’t like, but I’m sorry, that is where I’m at. I’m a powerful person on ‘The View’; I was a powerful person as a comedian holding a microphone. Too bad.”

