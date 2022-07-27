JoJo Siwa is explaining why she said Candace Cameron Bure was “rude.”

In a video published by Page Six, Siwa was asked about her viral video in which she revealed the “Full House” star was the rudest celebrity she’s met.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Posts Bible Verse After Jojo Siwa Publicly Declares Her The Rudest Celeb She’s Met

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” she said. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

She continued, “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She’s Spoken To JoJo Siwa Following ‘Rudest Celebrity’ Backlash

Bure revealed on Tuesday that she had a “great conversation” with Siwa on the phone, and learned the story behind her viral post, and apologized to her, including in a post on Instagram.

“I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart,” she said. “I didn’t take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I’m so sorry.”