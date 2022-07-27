Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Britney Spears just got another win in court.

On Wednesday, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Britney won’t have to sit for a deposition in the ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship use of her fortune.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’s Dad Must Sit For Deposition In New Ruling

According to Deadline, Jamie will still have to sit for his own deposition with his daughter’s lawyers, as was decided earlier this month.

Her father’s attorney indicated that he will appeal the ruling to not have Britney be deposed.

Britney’s lawyer told the court that his client “feels traumatized by what she went through” during her 14 years under a conservatorship.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne Over Posting Text Messages: ‘You Have Some Nerve’

The judge also tentatively ruled that Britney’s ex-business managers Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment Group will need to sit for a deposition as well.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for August 24.

The conservatorship over Britney was terminated last November.