Danielle Ruhl disagrees with her “Love Is Blind” host on why contestants with fuller figures don’t make it as far on the show.

“Their whole life they’ve been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we’re in, that they’re so afraid to be themselves,” Vanessa Lachey told Insider in a recent interview.

But Ruhl told E! News, “There were certainly more confident women than myself who participated in this experience, regardless of body type.”

Despite having less confidence than some other contestants, Ruhl met and found love with co-star Nick Thompson, tying the knot at the end of season 2.

“I can attest that many individuals with different body types, etc. were confident, enthusiastic and optimistic about finding love,” she continued. “Weight doesn’t and shouldn’t define someone’s confidence and after getting to know each woman, their confidence all shined and I admired them for it.”

She added, “There were women who had developed feelings for men on the other side of the wall. However, it is also dependent on how the men are connecting with everyone as well.”

Ruhl also said that Lachey’s comments didn’t affect her positive opinion of her at all.

“The hosts had minimal interaction or involvement during our time in the pods so her comment could have been an assumption or something she heard from other team members,” she explained.

“After getting to know Vanessa on a personal level, I can say that she genuinely cares about the cast,” Ruhl added.