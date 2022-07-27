Donnie Wahlberg is missing his “constant sidekick.”

In a post on Instagram, the “Blue Bloods” star revealed that sad news that his dog Lumpy died on May 18, during “one of the few days off” while touring with New Kids On the Block.

Wahlberg explained that fans had asked after Lumpy, noticing he wasn’t being featured on the actor’s feed lately.

“Night after night, I uncomfortably avoided the conversation,” he explained. “I did so in order to allow our time together at meet & greet (and at the concerts) to be a time of joy, happiness and love. Three things that we all needed so desperately after the last few years of sadness, heartache and struggle.”

“I know how much Lumpy meant to so many of you. He had become a special member of our Blockhead family,” Wahlberg continued. “He was also a very special and beloved member of my family. His loss was a devastating blow to us all. Especially to me and my son Elijah.”

He went on, “He’s been a constant loving companion and a loyal friend to me and so many of you who got to know him. To some, Lumpy was a TV star, a rock star and a source of joy. For me — he was all of that and more. He was my best buddy. My family and I will miss him tremendously, as I know you all will too.”

Wahlberg also shared how he is looking on the positive side when it comes to the loss.

“As someone who always tries to find gratitude, even in the most heartbreaking of times, this situation is no different for me,” he said. “So today, despite the many tears shed while writing this, my broken heart is replaced by a thankful heart. A heart filled with gratitude and love for having been blessed with the best friend a guy could ever ask for. I don’t mourn Lumpy today — instead, I celebrate his memory. I invite you to do the same.”

Finally, Wahlberg said, “Thanks for the kindness that you all showed Lumpy through the years. He truly was — and will always be — the best!”

In the comments, fans shared their condolences.

Singer Debbie Gibson wrote, “Celebrating your magical fur bestie today and always. I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and your family ❤️”

“I’m so sorry! I’m sure he is playing with Willow up there in heaven! Love you!” another person said.