Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett seems to be on good terms.

On Wednesday, the rumoured exes both attended the season 3 premiere of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”.

Not only that, but they actually posed together for photos on the red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett pose for photos together on the red carpet for the #HSMTMTS season 3 premiere. pic.twitter.com/V08nXwtJar — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2022

The co-stars never confirmed they were dating, but fans of the series have long suspected that they were together, and that Bassett was the subject of Rodrigo’s hit song “Drivers License”, as well as a number of other songs from her debut album Sour.

Speaking to Billboard last year, Rodrigo said, “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song. It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Season 3 will be Rodrigo’s last on the show, following her pop charts success.