Madonna continues to do things her own way.

The singer revealed why she is making her own biopic in a new interview with Variety while chatting about the publication’s 2022 Music Mogul of the Year — her friend, Guy Oseary.

Madonna said of where she’s at with her upcoming flick, “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

The artist added that she decided to make the film herself to stop “mostly misogynistic men” from making a movie about her.

She told the publication, “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film.

“It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me.

“Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.'”

Variety reported last month that Julia Garner had allegedly been offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming ‘pic.

Other actresses who have reportedly been linked to the part include Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie and Odessa Young, along with singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira.