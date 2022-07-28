Meghan Markle’s legal team have denied their client lied to Oprah Winfrey about being an “only child” after her half-sister Samantha filed a lawsuit against her.

Samantha is seeking $75,000 in damages over claims made in the Finding Freedom biography, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, and that tell-all Oprah chat that aired last March.

Samantha insisted the pair share the same dad, Thomas Markle, despite Meghan telling Oprah she grew up as an “only child.”

Meghan’s legal team said in legal papers submitted to a court in Florida this week, according to Hello!: “Plaintiff [Samantha] first asserts that she can disprove that Meghan ‘grew up as an only child.’

“But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood.”

They went on: “Moreover, Plaintiff’s opposition completely ignores the context of the statement, where Ms. Winfrey asked Meghan about her ‘relationship’ with Plaintiff (to whom Ms Winfrey referred as her ‘half-sister on her father’s side’).

“Meghan’s response to that question that she ‘grew up as an only child’ was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings.

“Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood.”

Samantha previously claimed Meghan’s words “hurt sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting jobs and caused emotional and mental distress.”

Meghan’s attorney Michael Kump told TMZ when the lawsuit was first filed: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”