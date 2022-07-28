New details are emerging about the circumstances surrounding Mary Jane Thomas’s tragic death.

According to USA Today, reports from Florida’s Palm Beach County medical examiner reveal the 58-year-old wife of singer Hank Williams Jr. died soon after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Thomas had travelled from Tennessee to Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Florida for liposuction, as well as a procedure to remove breast implants and perform a breast lift.

After being released from hospital on March 21, Thomas went to a resort for her recovery. She became unresponsive the next day and was taken to Jupiter Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The autopsy report shows that she died from a collapsed lung, which she sustained during the surgery, with the death being ruled an accident.

In a statement to People in March, Thomas’s son Samuel Williams said, “My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side.”

Thomas and her husband, the son of country legend Hank Williams, were married in 1990. They had two children together, including Katherine Williams, who died in 2020 at age 27 in a car crash.